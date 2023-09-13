7th-grade student Ammar Ibrahim using USAID learning support materials at Imam Shafi’i School.

When 7th grader Ammar Ibrahim finally returned to Imam Shafi’i School in Marka, he struggled to fully remember the lessons he’d studied during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the help of USAID-sponsored learning support materials, he was able to regain both his enthusiasm and confidence. The learning support materials are an integral component of the National Remedial Education Program launched by the Ministry of Education with the support of USAID.

