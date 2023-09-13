Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shireen Muhaisen, owner of Bunni Coffee Roastery + Academy, showcases the shelves of coffee bags in her shop. [Image 3 of 8]

    Shireen Muhaisen, owner of Bunni Coffee Roastery + Academy, showcases the shelves of coffee bags in her shop.

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    10.10.2022

    Bunni Coffee Roastery + Academy is one of 78 companies with technical assistance agreements through USAID’s Business Growth Activity. As part of the agreement, Bunni received a comprehensive growth readiness assessment, guidance on how to improve their competitiveness and export capabilities, as well as marketing and communication support.

    Technology and Information Systems Director, Eng. Ahmad Abu Soud, stands in Aqaba Water Company’s server room.
    Waste picker Maha Dakkak sorts plastic and metal scrap in her home’s storage room.
    Shireen Muhaisen, owner of Bunni Coffee Roastery + Academy, showcases the shelves of coffee bags in her shop.
    Al Jafr Women Association Director and Ana Usharek Mujtama3i trainee, Hamda Abu Tayeh, sits writing at her desk.
    7th-grade student Ammar Ibrahim using USAID learning support materials at Imam Shafi’i School.
    Ana Usharek Mujtama3i program trainee, Hesham Al Rawajifa, educates young men and women about their civic and political rights at a youth center in Ma’an.
    Judge Iman Qatarneh sits in her office at the Amman Juvenile Court of First Instance.
    Ola Abu Assab uses USAID learning support materials to teach her class at Umm Kulthum Secondary School for Girls in Zarqa.

