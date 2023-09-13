Shireen Muhaisen, owner of Bunni Coffee Roastery + Academy, showcases the shelves of coffee bags in her shop.

Bunni Coffee Roastery + Academy is one of 78 companies with technical assistance agreements through USAID’s Business Growth Activity. As part of the agreement, Bunni received a comprehensive growth readiness assessment, guidance on how to improve their competitiveness and export capabilities, as well as marketing and communication support.

