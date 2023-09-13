Bunni Coffee Roastery + Academy is one of 78 companies with technical assistance agreements through USAID’s Business Growth Activity. As part of the agreement, Bunni received a comprehensive growth readiness assessment, guidance on how to improve their competitiveness and export capabilities, as well as marketing and communication support.
10.10.2022
09.14.2023
|8022082
|221010-O-GC748-5571
|4608x3072
|10.65 MB
AMMAN, JO
|1
|0
This work, Shireen Muhaisen, owner of Bunni Coffee Roastery + Academy, showcases the shelves of coffee bags in her shop. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
