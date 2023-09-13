Waste picker Maha Dakkak sorts plastic and metal scrap in her home’s storage room.

Maha Dakkak is an informal waste picker in Zarqa. She buys copper, iron, plastic, and aluminum waste from neighbors and then resells it to nearby factories to secure additional income for her family. Maha is a beneficiary of the USAID Recycling in Jordan Activity, which helps informal waste pickers improve their working conditions and highlights the critical role of women in this field.

