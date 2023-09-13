Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Waste picker Maha Dakkak sorts plastic and metal scrap in her home’s storage room. [Image 2 of 8]

    Waste picker Maha Dakkak sorts plastic and metal scrap in her home’s storage room.

    ZARQA, JORDAN

    08.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Maha Dakkak is an informal waste picker in Zarqa. She buys copper, iron, plastic, and aluminum waste from neighbors and then resells it to nearby factories to secure additional income for her family. Maha is a beneficiary of the USAID Recycling in Jordan Activity, which helps informal waste pickers improve their working conditions and highlights the critical role of women in this field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:08
    Photo ID: 8022081
    VIRIN: 220809-O-GC748-5859
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: ZARQA, JO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waste picker Maha Dakkak sorts plastic and metal scrap in her home’s storage room. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Technology and Information Systems Director, Eng. Ahmad Abu Soud, stands in Aqaba Water Company’s server room.
    Waste picker Maha Dakkak sorts plastic and metal scrap in her home’s storage room.
    Shireen Muhaisen, owner of Bunni Coffee Roastery + Academy, showcases the shelves of coffee bags in her shop.
    Al Jafr Women Association Director and Ana Usharek Mujtama3i trainee, Hamda Abu Tayeh, sits writing at her desk.
    7th-grade student Ammar Ibrahim using USAID learning support materials at Imam Shafi’i School.
    Ana Usharek Mujtama3i program trainee, Hesham Al Rawajifa, educates young men and women about their civic and political rights at a youth center in Ma’an.
    Judge Iman Qatarneh sits in her office at the Amman Juvenile Court of First Instance.
    Ola Abu Assab uses USAID learning support materials to teach her class at Umm Kulthum Secondary School for Girls in Zarqa.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Women

    Training

    Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Jordan)

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    TAGS

    recycling
    jordan
    women
    usaid
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT