Judge Iman Qatarneh sits in her office at the Amman Juvenile Court of First Instance.

Iman Qatarneh believes that her role as a judge is to maintain society’s security and stability by protecting rights and liberties, promoting equality and the rule of law, and resolving disputes between people. She has participated in several USAID-funded programs as part of her pursuit of excellence in delivering justice and upholding the law.

