    Judge Iman Qatarneh sits in her office at the Amman Juvenile Court of First Instance. [Image 7 of 8]

    Judge Iman Qatarneh sits in her office at the Amman Juvenile Court of First Instance.

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    09.25.2022

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Iman Qatarneh believes that her role as a judge is to maintain society’s security and stability by protecting rights and liberties, promoting equality and the rule of law, and resolving disputes between people. She has participated in several USAID-funded programs as part of her pursuit of excellence in delivering justice and upholding the law.

    Location: AMMAN, JO 
    Technology and Information Systems Director, Eng. Ahmad Abu Soud, stands in Aqaba Water Company’s server room.
    Waste picker Maha Dakkak sorts plastic and metal scrap in her home’s storage room.
    Shireen Muhaisen, owner of Bunni Coffee Roastery + Academy, showcases the shelves of coffee bags in her shop.
    Al Jafr Women Association Director and Ana Usharek Mujtama3i trainee, Hamda Abu Tayeh, sits writing at her desk.
    7th-grade student Ammar Ibrahim using USAID learning support materials at Imam Shafi’i School.
    Ana Usharek Mujtama3i program trainee, Hesham Al Rawajifa, educates young men and women about their civic and political rights at a youth center in Ma’an.
    Judge Iman Qatarneh sits in her office at the Amman Juvenile Court of First Instance.
    Ola Abu Assab uses USAID learning support materials to teach her class at Umm Kulthum Secondary School for Girls in Zarqa.

