    Ana Usharek Mujtama3i program trainee, Hesham Al Rawajifa, educates young men and women about their civic and political rights at a youth center in Ma’an. [Image 6 of 8]

    Ana Usharek Mujtama3i program trainee, Hesham Al Rawajifa, educates young men and women about their civic and political rights at a youth center in Ma’an.

    MA'AN, JORDAN

    11.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Hesham Al Rawajifa splits his time between his work as a pharmacist and his real passion: delivering free civic education classes to youth in his community in Ma’an. After completing Ana Usharek Mujtama3i, a civic and political education program implemented by the National Democratic Institute through USAID, Hesham established a team of volunteers to teach younger generations about their political rights and empower them to be politically active.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:08
    Photo ID: 8022098
    VIRIN: 221108-O-GC748-4379
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.77 MB
    Location: MA'AN, JO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ana Usharek Mujtama3i program trainee, Hesham Al Rawajifa, educates young men and women about their civic and political rights at a youth center in Ma’an. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Education and Training

    Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Jordan)

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    jordan
    education
    usaid
    civic engagement

