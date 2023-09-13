Hesham Al Rawajifa splits his time between his work as a pharmacist and his real passion: delivering free civic education classes to youth in his community in Ma’an. After completing Ana Usharek Mujtama3i, a civic and political education program implemented by the National Democratic Institute through USAID, Hesham established a team of volunteers to teach younger generations about their political rights and empower them to be politically active.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:08 Photo ID: 8022098 VIRIN: 221108-O-GC748-4379 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 14.77 MB Location: MA'AN, JO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ana Usharek Mujtama3i program trainee, Hesham Al Rawajifa, educates young men and women about their civic and political rights at a youth center in Ma’an. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.