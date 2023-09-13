U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Vega, a student of the joint professional development course, asks a panel of U.S. and United Arab Emirates senior military leaders a question during the course at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023. During the training, experienced 380th Air Expeditionary Wing senior non-commissioned officers delivered the coursework, designed specifically to break down barriers between the students with common topics both nations’ members face within their day-to-day duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 02:43 Photo ID: 8021660 VIRIN: 230824-F-DY859-1097 Resolution: 5502x3577 Size: 6.48 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, UAE conduct joint professional development course [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.