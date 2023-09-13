U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Vega, a student of the joint professional development course, asks a panel of U.S. and United Arab Emirates senior military leaders a question during the course at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023. During the training, experienced 380th Air Expeditionary Wing senior non-commissioned officers delivered the coursework, designed specifically to break down barriers between the students with common topics both nations’ members face within their day-to-day duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 02:43
|Photo ID:
|8021660
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-DY859-1097
|Resolution:
|5502x3577
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, UAE conduct joint professional development course [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US, UAE conduct joint professional development course
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT