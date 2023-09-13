US, UAE conduct joint professional development course

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Russell, left, and United Arab Emirates Armed Forces First Sergeant Mohamed Al Ali, right, joint professional development course students, participate in a group discussion during the course at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023. During the course, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing non-commissioned officers and their Emirati counterparts worked side-by-side, honing their communication skills, and learning how each other executes fundamental supervisor duties such as feedback and counseling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

