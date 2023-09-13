US, UAE conduct joint professional development course

U.S. Air Force and the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces personnel trade patches during a joint professional development course at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023. During the training, experienced 380th Air Expeditionary Wing senior non-commissioned officers delivered the coursework, designed specifically to break down barriers between the students with common topics both nations’ members face within their day-to-day duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

