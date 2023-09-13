Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, UAE conduct joint professional development course [Image 3 of 11]

    US, UAE conduct joint professional development course

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Hubbard, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron facility systems superintendent and course coordinator, leads a group discussion during a joint professional development course for U.S. military and United Arab Emirates Armed Forces personnel at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023. During the training, experienced 380th Air Expeditionary Wing senior non-commissioned officers delivered the coursework, designed specifically to break down barriers between the students with common topics both nations’ members face within their day-to-day duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 02:43
    Photo ID: 8021657
    VIRIN: 230824-F-DY859-1050
    Resolution: 4656x3026
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, UAE conduct joint professional development course [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    US
    UAE
    Partnership
    Training
    PDC

