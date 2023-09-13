U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Hubbard, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron facility systems superintendent and course coordinator, leads a group discussion during a joint professional development course for U.S. military and United Arab Emirates Armed Forces personnel at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023. During the training, experienced 380th Air Expeditionary Wing senior non-commissioned officers delivered the coursework, designed specifically to break down barriers between the students with common topics both nations’ members face within their day-to-day duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 02:43 Photo ID: 8021657 VIRIN: 230824-F-DY859-1050 Resolution: 4656x3026 Size: 4.91 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, UAE conduct joint professional development course [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.