US, UAE conduct joint professional development course

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Richard Connell, U.S. Air Forces Central Air Warfare Center senior enlisted leader, speaks to students during a joint professional development course for U.S. military and United Arab Emirates Armed Forces personnel at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023. The AAWC designed this monthly joint PDC schedule to bring together U.S. and UAE military members and bridge the gap through mutual education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

