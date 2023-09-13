US, UAE conduct joint professional development course

Students, trainers and senior military leaders from the U.S. Air Force and United Arab Emirates Armed Forces join together for a photo during a joint professional development course at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023. The U.S. Air Forces Central Air Warfare Center designed this monthly joint PDC schedule to bring together U.S. and UAE military members and bridge the gap through mutual education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

