Participants place flags in Memorial Field upon finishing the 2.5-mile 9/11 Remembrance Walk at the Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois’s 9/11 Memorial, Sept. 11. Each walker carried and placed bundles of 25 flags at the site in memory of those who died resulting from the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 8020509 VIRIN: 230911-A-GN656-8376 Resolution: 4096x2576 Size: 2 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.