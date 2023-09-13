Participants place flags in Memorial Field upon finishing the 2.5-mile 9/11 Remembrance Walk at the Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois’s 9/11 Memorial, Sept. 11. Each walker carried and placed bundles of 25 flags at the site in memory of those who died resulting from the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
This work, Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11
Remembrance Ceremony
