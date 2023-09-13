Representatives from Quad Cities-area Police and Fire organizations salute their departments’ respective flags during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, held in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, Sept. 11. The ceremony marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 8020504 VIRIN: 230911-A-GN656-4706 Resolution: 2896x2152 Size: 671.63 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.