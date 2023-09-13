Police offers from Rock Island, Ill., and Davenport, Iowa, stand before the wreath that was placed during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, held at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, Sept. 11, in honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo by Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 8020502 VIRIN: 230911-O-YO974-3944 Resolution: 4632x3592 Size: 1.68 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.