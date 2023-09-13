Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 [Image 2 of 7]

    Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Police offers from Rock Island, Ill., and Davenport, Iowa, stand before the wreath that was placed during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, held at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, Sept. 11, in honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo by Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023
    Photo ID: 8020502
    VIRIN: 230911-O-YO974-3944
    Resolution: 4632x3592
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
