Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 8020501 VIRIN: 230911-O-YO974-7110 Resolution: 5964x3772 Size: 3 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.