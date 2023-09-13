Attendees at the standing-room only 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, held Sept. 11 at the Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, watch the event unfold. (Photo by Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8020501
|VIRIN:
|230911-O-YO974-7110
|Resolution:
|5964x3772
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11
Remembrance Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT