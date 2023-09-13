Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 [Image 6 of 7]

    Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Two Soldiers out of nearly 100 personnel participate in the 2.5-mile 9/11 Remembrance Walk on Rodman Avenue as part of the Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois’s 9/11 events, Sept. 11. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    This work, Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11

    Remembrance Ceremony

    Army Sustainment Command

