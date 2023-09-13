Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, speaks to a packed room at the Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Sept. 11. (Photo by Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs)
Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11
