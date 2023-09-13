Soldiers at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, head on a 2.5-mile 9/11 Remembrance Walk, Sept. 11, to honor those who lost their lives 22 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. Each Soldier carried 25 flags to place at a memorial site after the walk. (Photo by Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 8020506 VIRIN: 230911-O-YO974-1487 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 691.42 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.