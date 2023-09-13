Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 [Image 5 of 7]

    Rock Island Arsenal ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Soldiers at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, head on a 2.5-mile 9/11 Remembrance Walk, Sept. 11, to honor those who lost their lives 22 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. Each Soldier carried 25 flags to place at a memorial site after the walk. (Photo by Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

