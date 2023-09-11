Team Mildenhall leadership, Airmen, civilians and families attend the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony honored the fallen from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and marked the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events, from which there was almost 3,000 victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 04:49 Photo ID: 8019325 VIRIN: 230911-F-EJ686-1134 Resolution: 6000x3791 Size: 4.93 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.