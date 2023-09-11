Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacqueline Bvlgari, 48th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, shares her personal story of being a medic at a deployed location on Sept. 11, 2001, at the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Bvlgari’s actions that day earned her a Purple Heart. The ceremony honored the fallen from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and marked the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

