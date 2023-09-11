U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacqueline Bvlgari, 48th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, shares her personal story of being a medic at a deployed location on Sept. 11, 2001, at the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Bvlgari’s actions that day earned her a Purple Heart. The ceremony honored the fallen from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and marked the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony
