Youths from a local music school perform at the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. They played the British and American national anthems on bagpipes and drums. The ceremony honored the fallen from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and marked the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony
