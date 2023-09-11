Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen, civilians, families and listen to the guest speaker as she shares her personal story and experience at the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony honored the fallen from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and marked the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

