Bagpipers play “Amazing Grace” at the end of a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 04:48
|Photo ID:
|8019317
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-EJ686-1136
|Resolution:
|6000x4179
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony
