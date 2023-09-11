Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Bagpipers play “Amazing Grace” at the end of a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 04:48
    Photo ID: 8019317
    VIRIN: 230911-F-EJ686-1136
    Resolution: 6000x4179
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Sept. 11
    2001
    RAF Lakenheath
    RAF Mildenhall
    Never Forget

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT