Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony

Team Mildenhall leadership, Airmen, civilians and families attend the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony honored the fallen from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and marked the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events, from which there was almost 3,000 victims.