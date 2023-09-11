Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force leadership Airmen, civilians and families from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath salute during the playing of the national anthem at the 9/11 memorial ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony honored the fallen from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and marked the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events, from which there was almost 3,000 victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 04:49
    Photo ID: 8019324
    VIRIN: 230911-F-EJ686-1115
    Resolution: 6000x3172
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall members join RAF Lakenheath for 9/11 memorial ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Sept. 11
    2001
    RAF Lakenheath
    RAF Mildenhall
    Never Forget

