New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Primeiro Cabo Hermenigino Silva, Cabo Verde Special Operations, fires his M14 rifle during a competition event in the New Hampshire (NH) National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 7, in Ft. Devens, Mass. Primerio Silva is one of four participants that traveled from Cabo Verde as a part of NH’s State Partnership Program, to compete.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

