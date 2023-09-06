New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Teniente de Fragata Jamie Orantes, El Salvador Task Force Tridente, shoots an M4 rifle from the standing position during the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 7, in Ft. Devens, Mass. The 3-day event held from Sept. 6-8 brings competitors from the NH Army and Air National Guard, as well as State Partners from the Canadian, El Salvadoran, and Cabo Verde military to test their marksmanship skills.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 Location: FORT DEVENS, MA, US by SSG Brianna Passi