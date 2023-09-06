Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 1 of 8]

    New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

    FORT DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Teniente de Fragata Jamie Orantes, El Salvador Task Force Tridente, shoots an M4 rifle from the standing position during the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 7, in Ft. Devens, Mass. The 3-day event held from Sept. 6-8 brings competitors from the NH Army and Air National Guard, as well as State Partners from the Canadian, El Salvadoran, and Cabo Verde military to test their marksmanship skills.
    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 20:02
    Photo ID: 8014041
    VIRIN: 230907-Z-ES049-1149
    Resolution: 2048x1398
    Size: 513.15 KB
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    m4
    m17
    competition
    army
    national guard
    tag match

