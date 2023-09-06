New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Staff Sgt. John Anoli, Common Faculty Development Instructor Course instructor, 195th Regional Training Institute, fires his M14 rifle during the reflexive fire event as he competes in the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match on Sept. 7, in Ft. Devens, Mass.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

