Maj. Gen. David J. Mikolaities, Adjutant General, New Hampshire National Guard, fires his M17 pistol during the anti-body armor event as he competes in the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match (TAG Match) on Sept. 7, in Ft. Devens, Mass. Mikolaities has competed in almost every annual TAG Match.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 20:02 Photo ID: 8014044 VIRIN: 230907-Z-ES049-1151 Resolution: 2048x1556 Size: 766.72 KB Location: FORT DEVENS, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.