2nd Lt. Nicholas Hughes, platoon leader, Charlie Company, 3rd of the 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), fires his M14 rifle during the reflexive fire event as he competes in the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match on Sept. 7, in Ft. Devens, Mass.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 20:03 Photo ID: 8014049 VIRIN: 230907-Z-ES049-1153 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 478.61 KB Location: FORT DEVENS, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.