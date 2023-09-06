The “Dastardly Duo” team, consisting of 2nd Lt. Nicholas Hughes, platoon leader, Charlie Company, 3rd of the 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) and Staff Sgt. John Anoli, Common Faculty Development Instructor Course instructor, 195th Regional Training Institute, fires their M17 pistols during the New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 7, in Ft. Devens, Mass. This event tests competitors' abilities to accurately shoot their M14 rifles and M17 pistols on target with limited time.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.10.2023 20:03 Photo ID: 8014056 VIRIN: 230907-Z-ES049-1155 Resolution: 2048x1124 Size: 804.19 KB Location: FORT DEVENS, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.