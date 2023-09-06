New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Staff Sgt. Caitlin Hogan, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, fires her M18 pistol during the combat pistol excellence-in-competition event in the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match on Sept. 7, in Ft. Devens, Mass. The 3-day event held from Sept. 6-8 allows competitors to test their marksmanship skills.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

