Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership

Lt. Gen. Karol Rehka, Czech Armed Forces Chief of Defense, speaks about the importance of the enduring partnership between the Czech Armed Forces and the Nebraska and Texas National Guard during the opening ceremony of the Guardians of Freedom Air Show on Aug. 26, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The general also spoke about the role that SPP has played in helping the Czech Armed Forces develop into a modern, professional military organization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

