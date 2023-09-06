Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership

Maj. Josef Kucera conducts the Czech Armed Forces' Central Band at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Student Union during an Aug. 23, 2023, concert in Lincoln, Nebraska. The concert was part of the 30th Anniversary commemoration of the establishment of the unique and ongoing collaboration spanning hundreds of engagements between the Czech Armed Forces and the Nebraska and Texas National Guard through the National Guard's State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

