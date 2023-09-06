Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen presents a certificate to Luka Ryva, an executive chef at the Czech Embassy in Washington D.C., making him an honorary citizen of Nebraska after Ryva assisted in preparing a traditional Czech meal at the Governor's Mansion in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Aug. 25, 2023. The meal was part of several activities and demonstrations celebrating the 30th Anniversary of a unique and enduring partnership between the Czech Armed Forces and the Nebraska and Texas National Guard through the National Guard's State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

