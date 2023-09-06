Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership [Image 3 of 7]

    Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen presents a certificate to Luka Ryva, an executive chef at the Czech Embassy in Washington D.C., making him an honorary citizen of Nebraska after Ryva assisted in preparing a traditional Czech meal at the Governor's Mansion in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Aug. 25, 2023. The meal was part of several activities and demonstrations celebrating the 30th Anniversary of a unique and enduring partnership between the Czech Armed Forces and the Nebraska and Texas National Guard through the National Guard's State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 13:04
    Photo ID: 8011824
    VIRIN: 230825-Z-IZ368-8741
    Resolution: 1600x1317
    Size: 454.28 KB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    This work, Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership [Image 7 of 7], by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Czech dignitaries travel to Nebraska to celebrate 30th anniversary of partnership

    Nebraska
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Czech Republic
    Guardians of Freedom

