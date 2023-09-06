Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership [Image 4 of 7]

    Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Members of the Czech Armed Forces national band perform, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at the Lincoln Airport, Nebraska. The Czech Armed Forces participated in the airshow this year in celebration of 30 years of partnership with Nebraska through the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    This work, Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership [Image 7 of 7], by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Czech dignitaries travel to Nebraska to celebrate 30th anniversary of partnership

    Nebraska
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Czech Republic
    Guardians of Freedom

