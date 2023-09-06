Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership

Members of the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard join with members of the Czech Armed Forces to serve as a joint color guard during the opening ceremony for the Aug. 26, 2023, Guardians of Freedom Air Show in Lincoln, Neb. The ceremony also served as the official commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the unique and enduring relationship between the Czech Armed Forces and the Nebraska and Texas National Guard through the National Guard's State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)
|08.26.2023
|09.09.2023 13:04
|8011826
|230826-Z-IZ368-9012
|1600x1438
|532.5 KB
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|1
|0
Czech dignitaries travel to Nebraska to celebrate 30th anniversary of partnership
