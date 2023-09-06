Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership

Czech Ambassador to the United States Miloslav Stasek speaks with a resident of Wilber, Nebraska, before an Aug. 24, 2023, demonstration by the Czech Armed Forces Color Guard and a concert by the Czech Armed Forces Central Band. The event was part of the 30th Anniversary commemoration of the establishment of a unique and enduring relationship between the Czech Armed Forces and the Nebraska and Texas National Guard through the National Guard's State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

