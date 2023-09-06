Members of the Czech Delegation take photos of a U.S. Navy F-35 during a demonstration flight at the Aug. 26, 2023, Guardians of Freedom Air Show in Lincoln, Nebraska. This year marks the 30th Anniversary of a unique and enduring collaboration between the Czech Armed Forces and the Nebraska and Texas National through the National Guard's State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.09.2023 13:04 Photo ID: 8011827 VIRIN: 230826-Z-IZ368-9037 Resolution: 1600x1067 Size: 247.78 KB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Czech dignitaries visit Nebraska to celebrate 30 years of partnership [Image 7 of 7], by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.