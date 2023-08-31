U.S. Air Force Capt. Solomon Miiro, a combat systems officer with Air Force Special Operations Command, coordinates en route navigation for a flight to Montgomery, Alabama, Sept. 3, 2023. The navigation was set up in preparation for a flyover during the Red Tails Classic, held in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 13:23
|Photo ID:
|8003170
|VIRIN:
|230903-F-KO270-1137
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|461.04 KB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT