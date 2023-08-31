U.S. Air Force Capt. Solomon Miiro, a combat systems officer with Air Force Special Operations Command, coordinates en route navigation for a flight to Montgomery, Alabama, Sept. 3, 2023. The navigation was set up in preparation for a flyover during the Red Tails Classic, held in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)

Date Taken: 09.03.2023
All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Amanda Flower