U.S. Air Force Capt. Malcom Lee, an AC-130J pilot with Air Force Special Operations Command, steers an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship into position for a flyover in Montgomery, Alabama, Sept. 3, 2023. The crew performed a flyover to kick off the Red Tails Classic football game between Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2023 Date Posted: 09.04.2023 13:22 Photo ID: 8003177 VIRIN: 230903-F-KO270-1224 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.15 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.