U.S. Air Force Capt. Malcom Lee, an AC-130J pilot with Air Force Special Operations Command, steers an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship into position for a flyover in Montgomery, Alabama, Sept. 3, 2023. The crew performed a flyover to kick off the Red Tails Classic football game between Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8003177
|VIRIN:
|230903-F-KO270-1224
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT