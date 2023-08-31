Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic [Image 5 of 12]

    All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Flower 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos look out at the Cramton Bowl prior to a flyover during the Red Tails Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, Sept. 3, 2023. The Red Tails Classic showcases Historically Black Colleges and Universities and is held in recognition of the famed Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2023 13:23
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    This work, All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic
    Hurlburt Field
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    Red Tails Classic

