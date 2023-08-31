U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Adrianne Holmes-Mingo, a crew chief with the 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, completes pre-flight checks at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 3, 2023. The pre-flight checks were completed in preparation for a flyover during the Red Tails Classic, held in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 13:23
|Photo ID:
|8003171
|VIRIN:
|230903-F-KO270-1034
|Resolution:
|5763x3834
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS
