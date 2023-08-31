Air Commandos with Air Force Special Operations Command, complete a pre-flight briefing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 3, 2023. The briefing was held in preparation for a flyover during the Red Tails Classic, held in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2023 Date Posted: 09.04.2023 13:23 Photo ID: 8003172 VIRIN: 230903-F-KO270-1000 Resolution: 5447x3624 Size: 2.22 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.