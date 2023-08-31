All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic

Air Commandos with Air Force Special Operations Command prepare to complete a flyover in Montgomery, Alabama, Sept. 3, 2023. The crew performed a flyover to kick off the Red Tails Classic football game between Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)
