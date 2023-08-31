All-black Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic

Air Commandos with Air Force Special Operations Command pose for a photo during the Red Tails Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, Sept. 3, 2023. The Red Tails Classic showcases Historically Black Colleges and Universities and is held in recognition of the famed Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)

