Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment “Tomahawks” and the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment “Legion” congratulate each other on a game well-played after the “Legion” won the Week of the Bayonet Soccer Tournament finals match at the Lewis North Athletic Complex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 30, 2023. The Week of the Bayonet showcases teams from every brigade and battalion in the 7th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

