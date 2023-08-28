Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer [Image 9 of 9]

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment “Tomahawks” and the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment “Legion” congratulate each other on a game well-played after the “Legion” won the Week of the Bayonet Soccer Tournament finals match at the Lewis North Athletic Complex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 30, 2023. The Week of the Bayonet showcases teams from every brigade and battalion in the 7th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 22:47
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    7thID
    #TrustInMe
    #WOTB
    #BayonetWeek

