Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer

U.S. Army soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment “Legion”, blocks a shot during the win-determining penalty shoot-out of the finals matchup of the Week of the Bayonet Soccer Tournament at the Lewis North Athletic Complex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 30, 2023. The Week of the Bayonet showcases teams from every brigade and battalion in the 7th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

