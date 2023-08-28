Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer [Image 4 of 9]

    Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment “Legion”, blocks a shot during the win-determining penalty shoot-out of the finals matchup of the Week of the Bayonet Soccer Tournament at the Lewis North Athletic Complex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 30, 2023. The Week of the Bayonet showcases teams from every brigade and battalion in the 7th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 22:48
    Photo ID: 7998475
    VIRIN: 230810-A-CK914-1546
    Resolution: 3041x1766
    Size: 787.81 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    This work, Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer [Image 9 of 9], by PV2 Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7thID
    #TrustInMe
    #WOTB
    #BayonetWeek

