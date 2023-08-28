Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer

A U.S. Army Soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment “Legion”, kicks the ball down the field during the finals matchup of the Week of the Bayonet Soccer Tournament at the Lewis North Athletic Complex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 30, 2023. The Week of the Bayonet is a week-long event that commemorates the 7th Infantry Division lineage, teamwork, cohesion, and fosters Esprit de Corps throughout the Bayonet Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

Date Taken: 08.30.2023
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US