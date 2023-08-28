Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer [Image 3 of 9]

    Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army Soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment “Legion”, kicks the ball down the field during the finals matchup of the Week of the Bayonet Soccer Tournament at the Lewis North Athletic Complex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 30, 2023. The Week of the Bayonet is a week-long event that commemorates the 7th Infantry Division lineage, teamwork, cohesion, and fosters Esprit de Corps throughout the Bayonet Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

    This work, Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer [Image 9 of 9], by PV2 Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

