U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment “Legion”, hold their battalion colors while posing for a group photo after winning the Week of the Bayonet Soccer Tournament finals match through a penalty shoot-out at the Lewis North Athletic Complex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 30, 2023. Throughout the week, Soldiers participated in competitions that include physical fitness and demonstrations that display their mastery of professional soldiering. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 22:48
|Photo ID:
|7998478
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-CK914-1620
|Resolution:
|6490x3514
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer [Image 9 of 9], by PV2 Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT